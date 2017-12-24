Crosscut’s 2017 Year in Pictures

This was a jolt of a year for Seattle and the region.



Mayor Ed Murray initially denied allegations of sex abuse, but later resigned from his position, creating chaos within Seattle’s political system. Seattle police shot and killed Charleena Lyles, an African-American mother of four, and the community mourned her loss; more collective grief followed after a young Vietnamese man, Tommy Le, was shot dead by King County Sheriff deputies in the nearby suburb of Burien.

More than 100,000 people marched in a show of force for women’s rights in the days after President Trump was inaugurated into office. Beyond some of the striking moments of resistance and civil unrest in the region, the universe also delivered some gifts of awe-inspiring beauty.

Crosscut’s staff photographer Matt M. McKnight and a team of freelance photographers look back at some of 2017’s most notable moments.