SeaHomeless in sketches

Members of Urban Sketchers Seattle have one shared passion: to document and share their drawings of the world around them.

As part of the June 28 #SeaHomeless project, a collective effort by dozens of media publications that aimed to raise attention to the homelessness crisis, Urban Sketchers Seattle drew these local scenes.



The following is an edited version of a post published on the Urban Sketchers website. Some captions have also been condensed.

Urban sketcher Jackie Helfgott and I ran the waterfront to train for races and passed by this camp near a school bus parking lot underneath the Magnolia Bridge. I ran by many times before deciding to sketch it. No one was there to ask permission, but Jackie left $10 and I brought a print of the drawing the next time I ran by. Don’t know if that was a good idea or not. Why knows how the camper felt about finding a drawing of his camp? – Steve Reddy

I saw him in front of the PCC in Fremont. He asked me for a pen to write his sign. I gave him one. He was happy about it, and I was able to sketch him in return. — Suzanne Shaw

Here is a small watercolor of the vehicles of the homeless folks who were living under the Ballard Bridge [sketched in February]. They have put up a tall fence around this area under the bridge, forcing the homeless folks to live in the parking lot next to the bridge that is used by the Maritime Academy folks. — Michele Abbott

A homeless gentleman living under an overpass in the SODO area of Seattle. He was the only person in this particular area. He was very reserved so we didn’t talk much before he returned to his phone. He did say he was working a series of part-time jobs but he was homeless because he couldn’t earn enough to afford rent anywhere near or afford to live further out and commute. — Dave Somers