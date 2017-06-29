#SeaHomeless in sketches
Urban sketchers draw Seattle's homeless crisis
Members of Urban Sketchers Seattle have one shared passion: to document and share their drawings of the world around them.
As part of the June 28 #SeaHomeless project, a collective effort by dozens of media publications that aimed to raise attention to the homelessness crisis, Urban Sketchers Seattle drew these local scenes.
The following is an edited version of a post published on the Urban Sketchers website. Some captions have also been condensed.