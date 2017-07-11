The late Kabby Mitchell III was beloved for his talents, his warmth, his brio. The choreographer, teacher and role model was an artistic trailblazer: the first African-American company member of Pacific Northwest Ballet.

Mitchell died May 4. This past weekend, friends and family gathered at Seattle’s Paramount Theatre to send him off with one final celebratory dance performance. And also this past weekend, the Tacoma Urban Performing Arts Center (T.U.P.A.C.) officially opened its doors with a ribbon cutting and open house, ensuring the legacy of Mitchell, who helped found this new nonprofit dance space, lives on.